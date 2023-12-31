Moreno Evelyn V Invests $440,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,936 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 796,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.