Moreno Evelyn V Invests $779,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL remained flat at $48.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

