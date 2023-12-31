Moreno Evelyn V Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

