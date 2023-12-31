Moreno Evelyn V Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. 1,256,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

