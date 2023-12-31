Moreno Evelyn V Takes $397,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. 357,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.