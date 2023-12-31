Moreno Evelyn V Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,304. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.