My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $484,989.70 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002938 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004671 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

