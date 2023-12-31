My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 18.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $780.87 and a 200 day moving average of $771.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.