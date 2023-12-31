My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,703 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

