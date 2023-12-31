My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Netflix by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

