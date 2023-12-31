My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

