My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

