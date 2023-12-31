My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

