My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

