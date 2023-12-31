My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

