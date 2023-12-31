Nano Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Nano has a total market cap of $149.49 million and $2.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00174222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00620355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00390566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00219807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

