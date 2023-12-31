Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 1,524,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

