Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,027.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00138167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

