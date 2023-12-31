Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.