Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $486.88. 2,740,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.