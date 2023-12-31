Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.22 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day moving average of $431.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

