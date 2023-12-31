Newton One Investments LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

