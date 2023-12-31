Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

