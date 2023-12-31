Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.68 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

