Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

