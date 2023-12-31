Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.