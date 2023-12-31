Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,574. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.66 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average is $374.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

