Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

