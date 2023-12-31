Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 441,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.43 and a 52-week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

