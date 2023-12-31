Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,321. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

