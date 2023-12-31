Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. The company had a trading volume of 686,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

