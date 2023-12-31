Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

