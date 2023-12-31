Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

NVS traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

