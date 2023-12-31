Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

NVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.