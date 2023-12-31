Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

