Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,324 shares of company stock worth $12,404,720. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

