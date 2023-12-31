Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Stock Position Lessened by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,165 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

OAKU stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

