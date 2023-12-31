Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $947.81 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $947.81 million and approximately $67.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

