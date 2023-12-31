Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Ocado Group stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

