Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

