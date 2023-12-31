Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

