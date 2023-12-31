OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Nadeem Nisar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth $9,514,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

