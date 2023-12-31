PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $32,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

PACCAR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,058. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.