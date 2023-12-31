Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

