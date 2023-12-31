Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2,789.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,743 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 615,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 247,778 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,620,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 3,200,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

