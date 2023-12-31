Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.8% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $374.79 million and $1.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 372,639,106 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.