Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Paychex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

