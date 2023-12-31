PDS Planning Inc Acquires 304 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.80 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.