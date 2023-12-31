PDS Planning Inc Acquires 57 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $410.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

