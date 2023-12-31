PDS Planning Inc Buys 5,404 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

